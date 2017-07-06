Stakeholders seek greater roles for private sector in Oil & Gas export free zone

Stakeholders who converged at the public hearing on the Oil and Gas Export Free Zone Authority at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, on Thursday canvassed for greater role for the organised private sector. They also called for enabling environment that will promote competition for all operators to thrive in all the oil and gas export free zone…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Stakeholders seek greater roles for private sector in Oil & Gas export free zone appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

