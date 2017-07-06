Standard Chartered Bank Chair Tasks Professional Bodies on Ethics – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Standard Chartered Bank Chair Tasks Professional Bodies on Ethics
THISDAY Newspapers
The Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank of Nigeria, Remi Omotoso has lamented the gap between declaration and real practice in the code of ethics of many professional bodies. Omotosho, who disclosed this yesterday at the New Members' Induction …
'Failure to comply with ethical standards bane of Nigeria's leadership'
