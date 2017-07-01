Stanley Uzochukwu Opens Ultramodern Luxury Mega Centre, Unveils New Products And Services

By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

Chairman/CEO of STANEL Group, Mr. Stanley Uzochukwu has said that all is now set for the commissioning of the STANEL OIL ultra-modern luxury mega center for official take off of business activities in Awka, Anambra State.

The 1.5 million litre gas capacity plant is strategically located between the state owned university, Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Anambra State Women Development Centre along 9th Mile – Awka expressway.

Announcing its readiness for business operations, Uzochukwu, said the ‘one stop’ mega center would be officially commissioned by the executive governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Willie Obiano on 7 July, 2017.

“STANEL GROUP ultra-modern mega center in Awka is fully ready for business operations and it will be officially commissioned by His Excellency, Willie Obiano, executive governor of Anambra State on July 7, 2017.

“The commissioning is expected to be graced by high profile personalities across the country.”

Uzochukwu revealed that the commissioning of the mega center which has a well-equipped 1000 sitters capacity Chapel would kickstart with ‘72 hours Praise and Worship’ beginning from Tuesday, July 4, 2017 to Friday, July 6, 2017 as part of activities ahead of the official commissioning on July 7th.

The Philanthropist also includes ‘widows programme’ as part of the highlights of the event where he intends to reach out to over 1000 widows with cash and material gifts before the commissioning.

“The highlights of the commissioning will include ‘72 hours Praise and Worship’ beginning from Tuesday, July 4, 2017 to Friday, July 6, 2017 in our 1000 sitters capacity Chapel and it will be officiated by anointed men of God among others.”

“We will also reach out to over 1000 widows in a ‘widows programme’ before the commissioning.”

The Chief Executive Officer emphasized that the event was not only about the commissioning of 1.5 million capacity mega center but also to unveil and commission STANEL GROUP customized high quality products and services into Nigerian market.

While assuring that STANEL products are made of high quality and standard, he enjoined Nigerians to patronize STANEL tyres, STANEL engine oil, STANEL gas cylinders, etc, adding that Nigerian economy would only grow if Nigerians adopt the culture of patronizing Nigerian made goods.

“During the commissioning, we will also be unveiling our customized high quality products. These products include STANEL Tyres, STANEL Engine Oil, STANEL Gas Cylinders, etc.”

The STANEL Boss further disclosed the giant move by STANEL Group that recently bought Chicken Republic franchise for the entire South East region and built the best and biggest Chicken Republic store with a drive through, all in the ultra-modern luxury Mega Center, Awka.

“We recently bought Chicken Republic franchise for the South East region and we have built the best and biggest Chicken Republic store with a drive through; all of these are available in the Mega Center, Awka.”

He disclosed further that, also available in the luxury Mega Center include a big Farmers’ Market (where fruits, vegetables and other farm produce are available), French Bakery, pharmacy store, automated car maintenance center, car wash, 1000 sitters capacity Chapel, Warehouse, supermarket, staff quarters (because it is a 24/7 service center), Laundry, home delivery service, event center and whole lot of other products/services.

He said, the Mega Center, for the interest of its teaming customers, is fully equipped with UBA ATM Gallery and Customers Service Center.

He revealed that in preparation to kickstart full business operations in the Mega Center, STANEL Group has employed over 700 youths off the street from across Anambra State into various positions.

It could be recalled that the executive governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Willie Obiano had earlier described the Mega Center as “ first of its kind in the South East during his visit to the site.”

Also, popular Nigerian musician, Flavour, had labeled the Mega Center as “Europe in Awka” during a visit to the facility where he was shocked by what was on ground.

