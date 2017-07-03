State of Delaware Passes Law to Make Blockchain-based Stock Trades legal

Legislators often don’t see eye-to-eye with new technology. Their first instinct is to either outlaw it or make it very difficult for service providers to gain traction. The State of Delaware is taking an entirely different route, though. The Assembly passed a bill which legalizing blockchain-based stock trades. As a result, blockchain technology is now … Continue reading State of Delaware Passes Law to Make Blockchain-based Stock Trades legal

The post State of Delaware Passes Law to Make Blockchain-based Stock Trades legal appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

