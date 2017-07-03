Stocks close week positive as Banking, industrial goods rally to support NSE rebound
STOCK on Friday Closed the week on a positive note as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) all-share-index (ASI) and market capitalisation appreciated by 3.10 percent to close at 33,117.48 and N11.452 trillion respectively. “Similarly, all other Indices finished higher during the week with the exception of the NSE Insurance Index that depreciated by 0.07 percent […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!