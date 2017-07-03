Stocks close week positive as Banking, industrial goods rally to support NSE rebound

STOCK on Friday Closed the week on a positive note as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) all-share-index (ASI) and market capitalisation appreciated by 3.10 percent to close at 33,117.48 and N11.452 trillion respectively. “Similarly, all other Indices finished higher during the week with the exception of the NSE Insurance Index that depreciated by 0.07 percent […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

