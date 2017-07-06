Stoke Manager Mark Hughes Will Allow Jonathan Walters Jon Burnley

Stoke manager Mark Hughes will not stand in Jonathan Walters‘ way after accepting he wants to join the Irish contingent at Burnley.

“It seems that maybe Jon could take the option of a move to Burnley,” Hughes told the Sentinel. “I haven’t had the opportunity to speak to him about it.

“I think it’s something that maybe he wants to make happen, but irrespective of that, if it falls through we would be more than happy because Jon coming back to the club would be fine.

“Maybe at this point of his career Jon feels that he needs a bit more security in terms of length of contract which maybe we weren’t prepared to match what he’s got on the table.”

“If he does go, we will look back on his time here with fond memories. He’s has been a huge part of the success of the club in the Premier League and his contribution will never be underestimated.”

Walter’s has scored 43 goals in 230 Premier League appearances since joining Stoke back in 2010.

The post Stoke Manager Mark Hughes Will Allow Jonathan Walters Jon Burnley appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

