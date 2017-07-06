Stop attacking judiciary over tribunal verdict, Rivers APC tells PDP

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers state has advised the PDP to refrain from its vicious attack on the judiciary, especially on the judges that presided over the legislative elections petition tribunal that handled all the petitions emanating from the last Rivers State legislative rerun elections.

The APC State Publicity Secretary, Chris Finebone, made this known when talking to newsmen in Port Harcourt Wednesday.

.

Mr Finebone condemned the unprintable words used against members of the Rivers legislative election petition tribunal by the PDP especially through the press release read by Hon. Evans Bipi (who clearly did not write the release considering the obvious difficulty he had reading it). The APC publicity Scribe described it as not only unfortunate, but highly uncalled for, declaring that even though the APC too had lost some of its petitions before the same tribunal in favour of PDP, the APC never for once attacked the wisdom of the judges even when it was confident that those petitions had merit.

“Honestly, I’m totally surprised by the way the PDP is now condemning the judiciary and the election petition tribunal over the victory of Chief Andrew Uchendu against George Sekibo. Why is the PDP celebrating their victories against Rt. Hon. Otelemaba Amachree, Hon. Maureen Tamuno, Hon. Egop Sampson and Dr. Dressman Romnson which were delivered by the very same tribunal? I sense an alarming degree of incoherence here.

“Despite dismissing the petitions by candidates of the APC, we were not immature about it, we simply refused to attack the judiciary because we see this as unethical. Judges are men and women of honour and people of repute. People shouldn’t, for their whimsical and capricious motives, cast aspersions on these honourable men and women.

“The PDP members have forgotten so soon that the same judges they’re now abusing, gave judgment in favour of Senator Ideozu and Hon. Ikunyi Igbani, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, RSHA, which they celebrated like there was no tomorrow,” Finebone stated.

The APC Publicity Secretary urged all members of PDP who were aggrieved by the judgment to approach the court of appeal if they really felt that strongly about it, adding that PDP disturbing the peace was neither part of the legal process or the answer.

“The show of shame the PDP people have embarked upon over the tribunal judgment that decalred Chief Andrew Uchendu the duly elected Senator for Rivers East is sad and unhelpful to everyone including those who are behind it,” Finebone declared.

The post Stop attacking judiciary over tribunal verdict, Rivers APC tells PDP appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

