Stop celebrating criminality, mediocrity, Obi tells students

AWKA—Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has advised students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka to stop celebrating criminality and mediocrity.

He said this during a special service organised by the proprietors and students of Holy Family Centre to appreciate the former governor for his positive services to humanity, especially his contributions to the advancement of education.

Speaking to students after the mass, Obi, who frowned that in Nigeria, goodness, merit, and excellence are despised, while idiots and mediocre are elevated, advised students not to be part of what he called “misplacement of values.”

He said for students to make it in life, they should always look for those with sterling character as role models.

He encouraged students to always learn to live decently and take their academics seriously. He called on them to always bear in mind that the world is today driven by knowledge economy over other things.

“The bearers of this knowledge economy are those who can midwife their ideas into workable realities”, he said.

The man in charge of the community, Rev. Fr. Dominic Obielosi thanked Obi for his continued contributions to the growth of education not just in Anambra, but in Nigeria. He advised him not to relent and to remain a role model to the youth in fact and in name.

Also speaking, one of the students, Mr. Vincent Ekemezie, said students came out en masse because it was a delight listening to Mr. Peter Obi each time he spoke.

He said he was personally fascinated about his life, when it was reported that he was the only Governor that left office after clearing arrears of pension and gratuity he met and at the same time did not owe salaries and contractors and capped it up by leaving over 75Billion Naira in the treasury for the State, when other Govertnors left debts. He prayed that God will reward him abundantly.

