Stop Issuance of Crazy Bills, Etsu Nupe Advises Electricity Providers 

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Estu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has told electricity providers in the country to stop the issuance of “crazy bills” to their customers.
The Etsu Nupe also attributed the frequent conflicts between electricity providers and their customers to the release of crazy bills.
Exchanging views with a delegation of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) that paid him a courtesy visit in his palace on Wednesday, the traditional ruler advised that electricity providers should emphasise on providing regular electricity and meter the homes of their customers as a way of reducing friction between them and the public.
“I want to advise you to stop the momentum of crazy bills and increase  your services, this will encourage your customers to pay. When we are expecting light and we don’t see light and the bills are getting higher then, there is bound to be trouble.
“My people are ready to support you; my people are ready to pay their bills but you must first give them electricity.”
