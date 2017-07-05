‘Stop politicising tenure of Service Chiefs’

The National Committee of Yoruba Youth (NCYY) and the Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Terrorism have warned against any attempt to politicise Nigeria’s security, nothing that the interest of some individuals in the tenure of Service Chiefs is worrisome.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Lagos, President of NCYY, Mr Oladimeji Odeyemi and Secretary of the group, Mr. John Atani, said the incumbent service chiefs should not be distracted from the efforts of keeping Nigerian safe and sustaining the victory over the defeated and armed groups in the country

The statement reads in part: “Since the inception of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, it is on record that our military under the leadership of the various service chiefs, have worked tirelessly, to guarantee the integrity of our sovereign territory, reclaimed our once lost territories and have seriously decimated the once dreaded Boko Haram sect, and have curtailed all form of internal and external aggression, against the Nigerian state and her people.

“What these highly distinguished Nigerians deserve are accolades, and not mudslinging or partisan speculations target at their carriers and tenure. The motives of these campaigners, we know, are meant, to distract them from the noble efforts of keeping Nigerian safe and sustaining the victory over the defeated, armed groups, in the country.”

“We hereby pass of vote of confidence on our service chiefs, particular, the Nigerian Army, under the able leadership of General Tukur Buratai. Today, we as Nigerians are proud of the various accomplishments and gallantry of the men and officers of the Nigerian army, for the successes, they have continued to achieve, in the war against insurgency in Nigeria and the avalanche of international honours, it has continued to bring to the nation.

We want to humbly advise and admonish Nigerians, particularly those speculating the expiration or otherwise, of the tenure of service chiefs, to in the interest of our collective aspirations as a people, consider the need, for our military to be insulated and protected, from the antics of politicians and politics.”

The post ‘Stop politicising tenure of Service Chiefs’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

