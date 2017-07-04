Stop promoting conflict, South-South group advises Wike

Chairperson of South-South Political Congress (SSPC), Mrs Ibifuro Tatua, on Tuesday advised Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers to stop promoting political conflicts with his utterances.

She told the Newsmen in Port Harcourt that some of Wike’s utterances were unbecoming of a governor.

Tatua advised the governor to focus on the governance of the state and desist from constant expression of anger and attack on perceived opponents, including Transport Minister, Mr Chibuike Amaechi.

She said that the people expected the governor to continue from where “his benefactor stopped but he appears to be a wrong partner for peace and progress’’.

According to her, a governor who stoops to tale-telling and spreading the seeds of discord in the state cannot be seen as a role model for the younger ones.

Tatua also congratulated former governor of Bayelsa, Chief Timipre Sylva on his 53rd birth anniversary, and urged him to continue to impact positively in the lives of the people.

She commended Sylva for his performance and contributions to the socio-political and economic development of Bayelsa and the country.

.

“We congratulate Sylva and wish him success in his current and future endeavours, and we are pleading with him to concentrate his energy on ensuring that Bayelsa has its place in Nigeria,’’ said.

The post Stop promoting conflict, South-South group advises Wike appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

