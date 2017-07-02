Stop sending underage children to dispose refuse, police warn Enugu residents

The Police in Enugu have warned parents and guardians in the state against sending underage children to dispose refuse in drains. The spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the warning in a statement made available to NAN in Enugu on Saturday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

