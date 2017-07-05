Stop whining about economy, CAN tells Nigerians

CHRISTIAN Association of Nigeria, CAN, has told Nigerians, especially adherents of the faith to stop complaining and learn to turn challenges into new means of making their lives better without waiting on government. This admonition is against the backdrop of complaints of hardship arising from the present economic situation. Chairman of CAN, North- East Zone, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

