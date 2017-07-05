Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stop whining about economy, CAN tells Nigerians

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

CHRISTIAN Association of Nigeria, CAN, has told Nigerians, especially adherents of the faith to stop complaining and learn to turn challenges into new means of making their lives better without waiting on government. This admonition is against the backdrop of complaints of hardship arising from the present economic situation. Chairman of CAN, North- East Zone, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.