Stratis Launches Alpha Version of Privacy-Focused Wallet Breeze

This past week the Stratis team launched an alpha version of the Breeze wallet, a platform that aims to leverage the privacy-focused Tumblebit technology.

Stratis Releases Alpha Version of the Privacy-Focused Breeze Wallet

Back in March Bitcoin.com reported on the announcement of Breeze wallet as the Stratis team detailed it would be the first production ready wallet with Tumblebit implementation. Tumblebit is a proof-of-concept that was announced back in August of 2016 that aims to provide a trustless anonymous payment hub for bitcoin payments. The blockchain company Stratis has been working with the bitcoin protocol in a C# codebase environment alongside the Microsoft .NET Framework. Now Stratis has deployed its alpha version of the Breeze wallet on its own network’s testing environment and the bitcoin testnet.

“This marks a solid milestone in our roadmap towards releasing the full capabilities of the Breeze Wallet,” explains the Breeze wallet’s alpha version announcement.

Leveraging advancements with Tumblebit technology, the Stratis development team continues to make advances in the integration of advanced features into the Breeze Wallet such as enhanced privacy and scalability capabilities,

Alpha Release Claims to be the First Full SPV Wallet Written in C#

Stratis developers who helped build the Breeze wallet alpha software include Jeremy Bokobza, Pieterjan Vanhoof, Philibert Benoît, Dan Gershony, and members of project’s community. The code is open sourced via its Github repo, and the team is asking the community to help review and test the first version of the Simplified Payment Verification (SPV) Breeze wallet.

“The Breeze wallet is the first full SPV Wallet written in C#. This initial version will allow executed test transactions with Bitcoin (BTC) on the BTC testnet,” details Stratis. “From this alpha-release, the development team expects to gather information about the user experience, and potential issues and bugs in the Breeze Wallet — These would then be addressed before offering a stable, ready for production version.”

Other Tumblebit SPV Wallets in the Making

Originally the Stratis team had help from Adam Ficsor, a contributor to the Tumblebit research paper, but Ficsor didn’t like certain aspects of the Breeze wallet software and started his own Tumblebit SPV implementation called Hiddenwallet. “I’m sure either one of us or both of us will bring Tumblebit to the masses,” Ficsor explained as he parted ways with Stratis this past May. Hiddenwallet is available for download and testing here but currently does not offer Tumblebit integration.

Those looking to test the Breeze Wallet alpha version can join the team’s Slack for more information on this early release.

Have you tested any of the Stratis platforms or the recently released Breeze Wallet? Let us know your thoughts about this project in the comments below.

