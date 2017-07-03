Strike: Gov. Bello is paying lecturers’ salary through the media – ASUU

As the strike action embarked upon by lecturers of Kogi State University Anyingba clocks 150 days, the Academic Staff Union of Universities in the institution has accused governor Yahaya Bello of misinforming Nigerians through the media about the payment of lecturers’ salaries. Chairman of ASUU kogi State chapter, Daniel Aina, who stated this during an […]

Strike: Gov. Bello is paying lecturers’ salary through the media – ASUU

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

