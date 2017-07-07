Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Strike looms in engineering sector – Citizen

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Strike looms in engineering sector
Citizen
Members of the National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) and anti-corruption activists march, 14 October 2015, in Johannesburg, against corruption and job losses. Thousands of demonstrators marched from Mary Fitzgerald Square to the …
Wage Fight Sets South Africa on Course for Engineering StrikeU.S. News & World Report
Transnet lock away front-end loaders ahead of union protestTimes LIVE
Numsa threatens engineering sector strike over wage disputeEyewitness News
SowetanLIVE
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.