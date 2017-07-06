Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Stripper’ incident construed by ill-minded individuals: PSA – Jacaranda FM

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Jacaranda FM

'Stripper' incident construed by ill-minded individuals: PSA
Jacaranda FM
The Public Servants Association (PSA) says 13 correctional services officials have been suspended in connection with a youth day strip show at the Johannesburg Prison (Sun City) that went viral on social media. #prisonstrippers Facebook. The PSA …
Social media misconstrued 'prison strippers' incident: unioneNCA
13 suspended for prison stripper incident – PSAPoliticsweb

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.