‘Stripper’ incident construed by ill-minded individuals: PSA – Jacaranda FM
|
Jacaranda FM
|
'Stripper' incident construed by ill-minded individuals: PSA
Jacaranda FM
The Public Servants Association (PSA) says 13 correctional services officials have been suspended in connection with a youth day strip show at the Johannesburg Prison (Sun City) that went viral on social media. #prisonstrippers Facebook. The PSA …
Social media misconstrued 'prison strippers' incident: union
13 suspended for prison stripper incident – PSA
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!