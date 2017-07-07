Student slashes woman with razor

A student, Akinboyejo Ayeni, 18, was on Friday arraigned in an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly slashing a woman with razor blade.

The accused, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a two-count charge of felony and assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told court that the accused on June 4 around 8: a.m. at New Garage in Okitipupa had misunderstanding with one Happiness Benijo and cut her with a blade.

Orogbemi said the deep cut inflicted on Benijo caused her severe pains.

The prosecutor said that the offences were contrary to and punishable under Sections 351 and 355, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The accused however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N20, 000 with a surety in like sum, who must present tax clearance for one year.

Ayeomoni adjourned the case until July 14 for further hearing

The post Student slashes woman with razor appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

