Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Students protest ritual killings in Osun

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

OSUN STATE University, UNIOSUN, students yesterday went on rampage to register their grievances over the gruesome murder of one of their colleagues, a 400 level student, Soonibare Timileyin Oluwafemi, by suspected ritualists The protesting students who held Osogbo, the state capital, to ransom, stormed various streets like the popular OlaIya, Oke-Fia, Old-Garage, OjaOba, Ogo-Oluwa junctions […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.