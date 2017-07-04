Study at the University of Dundee Rated Gold Star in Teaching Excellence Framework ! Meet with an Advisor on Wednesday, July 5th

Pages Navigation Menu

Places are still open in September 2017 at the University of Dundee. Professor Peter McEleavy, Professor of Law and Jenny Cook, Senior International Officer for Africa and the Middle East are visiting some cities in Nigeria to meet with prospective students. Scholarship opportunities are still available for up to £5000 to deserving students across all subject […]

