Study says flushed contraceptives are turning male fish Transgender

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It has been found that 20% of male freshwater fish are turning transgender as a result of contraceptive pills being flushed down drains in households. According to Telegraph, Professor Charles Tyler of University of Exeter explained that these fish are displaying feminine characters, including producing eggs. Professor Tyler will present his findings in a keynote lecture at a […]

