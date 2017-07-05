Study says flushed contraceptives are turning male fish Transgender

It has been found that 20% of male freshwater fish are turning transgender as a result of contraceptive pills being flushed down drains in households. According to Telegraph, Professor Charles Tyler of University of Exeter explained that these fish are displaying feminine characters, including producing eggs. Professor Tyler will present his findings in a keynote lecture at a […]

The post Study says flushed contraceptives are turning male fish Transgender appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

