Sudan’s Bashir plans maiden Russia trip – News24
|
News24
|
Sudan's Bashir plans maiden Russia trip
News24
Khartoum- Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir will visit Moscow for the first time in August following an invitation from his Russian counterpart to discuss regional and international issues, the foreign minister said on Monday. The announcement of Bashir …
Wanted President Al-Bashir to visit Russia in August
Al-Bashir extends Sudanese ceasefire agreement
Sudan's wanted president to visit Russia next month: ministry
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!