Sudan’s Bashir to honour Russia invitation despite arrest warrant – africanews
|
africanews
|
Sudan's Bashir to honour Russia invitation despite arrest warrant
africanews
Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir is set to visit Russia following an invitation from his Russian counterpart to discuss regional and international issues. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Bashir will be in Moscow in August, according to Sudan's …
ICC to rule if South Africa broke rules by not arresting Sudan's Bashir
Sudan's wanted president to visit Russia next month – ministry
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!