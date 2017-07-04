Sugar sufficiency: FG to sanction operators on excess sugar importation

FEDERAL Government has said it will sanction any operator that fails to achieve the performance target for the year, based on its BIP commitments, as released by the Joint Harmonization meeting. The Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council, NSDC, Dr. Latif Busari who made this known in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, also noted […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

