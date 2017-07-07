Suicide bombers hit University of Maiduguri hostel

Three male suicide bombers on Friday attacked the students’ hostel of the University of Maiduguri, according to an eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, said the suicide bombers attacked the new male hostel block (A) of the institution. He said the attackers entered the hostel in spite of the trenches dug to fortify the security of …

