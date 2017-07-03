Pages Navigation Menu

Suicide bombers kill two in Niger attack

defenceWeb

Suicide bombers kill two in Niger attack
defenceWeb
Suicide bombers kill two in Niger Bombers killed two people and wounded 11 others at a UN-managed camp in Niger housing people who have fled Boko Haram violence in the first suicide attack in the region in a year, the UN refugee agency said.
