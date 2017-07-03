Suicide bombers kill two in Niger attack – defenceWeb
|
defenceWeb
|
Suicide bombers kill two in Niger attack
defenceWeb
Suicide bombers kill two in Niger Bombers killed two people and wounded 11 others at a UN-managed camp in Niger housing people who have fled Boko Haram violence in the first suicide attack in the region in a year, the UN refugee agency said.
Suspected Boko Haram militants kill nine, abduct dozens in Niger
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!