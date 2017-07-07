Suicide bombers killed at University of Maiduguri

Two male suicide bombers have been intercepted along the protective wall behind the University of Maiduguri, UNIMAID. Victor Isuku, Police PRO, Borno State command, in a statement on Friday, said joint security operatives deployed to the University shot dead one of them, while the second hurriedly detonated IED strapped to his body, killing himself, to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

