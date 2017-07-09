Sultanate Tiff Resolved – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Sultanate Tiff Resolved
Leadership Newspapers
The royal rumble in the Sultanate involving the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III and Magajin Garin Sokoto, Hassan Danbaba, was yesterday resolved in the seat of the Caliphate. This followed a truce meeting mediated by the Emirs of Kano, Gwandu and …
Sultan declares polio vaccines safe, Islamic
Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, speaks on Polio vaccines
Sultan of Sokoto Commends Maryam Tambuwal over Goodwill Awards
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!