Summer friendly fixtures for all Premier League clubs

AFC Bournemouth

6 July v Napoli, Vitality Stadium

15 July v Estoril Praia, Stadium Municipal, Marbella

22 July v Portsmouth, Fratton Park, Portsmouth

29 July v Queens Park Rangers, Loftus Road, London

30 July v Valencia, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

2 August v Yeovil Town, Huish Park, Yeovil

Arsenal

13 July v Sydney FC, ANZ Stadium, Sydney

15 July v Western Sydney Wanderers, ANZ Stadium, Sydney

19 July v Bayern Munich (Shanghai Stadium) International Champions Cup

22 July v Chelsea (Bird’s Nest Stadium, Beijing)

29 July v Benfica, Emirates Stadium (Emirates Cup)

30 July v Sevilla, Emirates Stadium (Emirates Cup)

6 August v Chelsea, Wembley Stadium (Community Shield)

Brighton & Hove Albion

14 July v Fortuna Dusseldorf, Sportplatz St Ulrich, Austria

22 July v Crawley Town, Checkatrade.com Stadium, Crawley

25 July v Southend United, Roots Hall, Essex

29 July v Norwich City, Carrow Road, Norwich

1 August v Girona, Nou Estadi Municipal de Palamos, Catalonia

6 August v Atletico Madrid, Amex Stadium, Brighton

Burnley

14 July v Shamrock Rovers, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin

22 July v Kidderminster Harriers

22 July v Alfreton Town

25 July v Preston North End, Deepdale

29 July v Nottingham Forest, City Ground, Nottingham

1 August v Celta Vigo, Turf Moor, Burnley

5 August v Hannover 96, Turf Moor, Burnley

Chelsea

22 July v Arsenal, Bird’s Nest Stadium, Beijing

25 July v Bayern Munich, National Stadium, Singapore (International Champions Cup)

29 July v Inter Milan, National Stadium, Singapore (International Champions Cup)

6 August v Arsenal, Wembley Stadium (Community Shield)

Crystal Palace

15 July v Maidstone United, Gallagher Stadium, Maidstone

19 July v Liverpool, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy)

22 July v West Brom/Leicester City, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy)

5 August v Schalke 04, Selhust Park, London

Everton

13 July v Gor Mahia FC, Tanzania National Main Stadium, Tanzania

19 July v FC Twente, SV De Lutte, Overijssel

22 July v KRC Genk, Luminus Arena, Genk

27 July v TBC (UEFA Europa League third qualifying round first leg)

3 August v TBC (UEFA Europa League third qualifying round second leg)

6 August v Sevilla, Goodison Park, Liverpool

Huddersfield Town

12 July v Accrington Stanley, Wham Stadium, Accrington

16 July v Bury, Gigg Lane

22 July v Barnsley, Oakwell, Barnsley

1 August v Stuttgart, Schwaz, Austria

4 August v Torino, Jenbach, Austria

Leicester City

19 July v West Brom, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy)

22 July v Crystal Palace/Liverpool, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy)

26 July v Luton Town, Kenilworth Road, Luton

28 July v MK Dons, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

29 July v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

1 August v Burton Albion, Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent

4 August v Borussia Monchengladbach, King Power Stadium, Leicester

Liverpool

12 July v Tranmere Rovers, Prenton Park, Birkenhead

14 July v Wigan Athletic, DW Stadium, Wigan

19 July v Crystal Palace, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy)

22 July v West Brom/Leicester City, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy)

29 July v Hertha BSC, Olympiastadion Berlin

1 August v Bayern Munich/Atletico Madrid/Napoli, Allianz Arena (Audi Cup)

2 August v Bayern Munich/Atletico Madrid/Napoli, Allianz Arena (Audi Cup)

5 August v Athletic Club, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Manchester City

20 July v Manchester United, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (International Champions Cup)

26 July v Real Madrid, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, (International Champions Cup)

29 July v Tottenham Hotspur, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (International Champions Cup)

4 August v West Ham United, Laugardalsvollur National Stadium, Reykjavik

Manchester United

15 July v LA Galaxy, Stubhub Centre, Los Angeles

17 July v Real Salt Lake, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah

20 July v Manchester City, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (International Champions Cup)

23 July v Real Madrid, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California (International Champions Cup)

26 July v Barcelona, FedExField, Washington DC (International Champions Cup)

30 July v Valerenga, Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo

2 August v Sampdoria, Aviva Stadium, Dublin

8 August v Real Madrid, National Arena Filip II, FYR Macedonia (UEFA Super Cup)

Newcastle United

14 July v Heart of Midlothian, Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh

22 July v Preston North End, Deepdale, Preston

26 July v Bradford City, Northern Commercials Stadium, Bradford

29 July v FSV Mainz 05, Opel Arena, Mainz

2 August v Wolfsburg, AOK Stadion, Wolfsburg

6 August v Hellas Verona, St James’ Park, Newcastle upon Tyne

Southampton

22 July v Brentford, Griffin Park, Brentford

Stoke City

10 July v Neuchatel Xamax, Tissot Arena, Biel/Bienne, Switzerland (Uhrencup)

12 July v Young Boys Bern, Tissot Arena, Biel/Bienne, Switzerland (Uhrencup)

15 July v AS Monaco, Neutral venue, Martigny, Switzerland

25 July v Sheffield United, Bramall Lane, Sheffield

29 July v Bolton Wanderers, Macron Stadium, Bolton

30 July v Crewe Alexandra, Alexandra Stadium, Crewe

5 August v RB Leipzig, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Swansea City

12 July v Barnet, The Hive Stadium, Harrow

15 July v Philadelphia Union, Philadelphia, US

19 July v Richmond Kickers, Richmond, US

22 July v North Carolina, Sahlen’s Stadium, US

29 July v Birmingham City, St Andrew’s, Birmingham

5 August v Sampdoria, Liberty Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur

26 May Kitchee SC 1-4 Spurs, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong

22 July v Paris Saint-Germain, Camping World Stadium, Orlando (International Champions Cup)

25 July v Roma, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey (International Champions Cup)

29 July v Manchester City, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (International Champions Cup)

Watford

8 July v Woking, Laithwaite Community Stadium, Woking

15 July v AFC Wimbledon, Cherry Red Records Stadium, Kingston Upon Thames

18 July v Viktoria Plzen, TBC, Austria

22 July v SD Eibar, TBC, Austria

29 July v Aston Villa, Villa Park, Birmingham

5 August v TBC, Vicarage Road, Watford

West Bromwich Albion

12 July v SK Slavia Prague, Kumberg Stadium, Kumberg

19 July v Leicester City, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy)

22 July v Crystal Palace/Liverpool, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy)

26 July v Walsall, Banks’s Stadium, Walsall

26 July v Burton Albion, Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent

29 July v Bristol Rovers, Memorial Stadium, Bristol

29 July v Slough Town

1 August v Kidderminster Harriers, Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster

1 August v Port Vale, Vale Park, Stoke-on-Trent

5 August v Deportivo La Coruna, Estadio Riazor, A Coruna (Teresa Herrera Trophy)

West Ham United

28 July v Werder Bremen, Osterwald Stadion, Schneverdingen (Betway Cup)

29 July v Werder Bremen, Heinz-Dettmer Stadion, Lohne (Betway Cup)

1 August v Altona 93, Adolf-Jager-Kampfbahn Stadium, Hamburg

4 August v Manchester City, Laugardalsvollur National Stadium, Reykjavik

