Sunday Times’ response to the ANC Women’s League statement – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Sunday Times' response to the ANC Women's League statement
Times LIVE
The Sunday Times notes the personalised statement sent out by the ANC Women' League concerning a story published in our page. The Sunday Time stands by the story. We have no reason to doubt the accuracy of the quotes as captured in the story.
ANCWL defends decision to have 6 men in policy conference delegation
ANCWL reacts to Sunday Times report on males in its delegation
ANCWL denies Dlamini referred to women as 'too emotional' during debates
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!