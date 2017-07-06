FIFA Ranking: Nigeria drops to 39th, Germany back atop – Vanguard
Vanguard
FIFA Ranking: Nigeria drops to 39th, Germany back atop
The Super Eagles have dropped to the 39th spot from 38th in the July FIFA World Rankings. The rankings table on FIFA's website on Thursday indicated that Nigeria now has 715 points as against 730 it had in the June rankings. The ranking also saw the …
