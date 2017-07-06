Pages Navigation Menu

Super Eagles drop one spot in the latest FIFA ranking

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

In the latest raking released by the football  World governing body, FIFA, the Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped one place, they were previously ranked 38th in the world, the Super Eagles and are now occupying the 39th position in the world, and down to sixth in Africa from the fourth position they occupied the previous …

