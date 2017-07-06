Pages Navigation Menu

Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme diagnosed with Acute Leukaemia

Super Eagles and Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia. The tragic news was disclosed to the 31-year-old after he returned abnormal blood tests during pre-season training with the Championship club and was diagnosed with leukaemia after a further medical investigation. Carl’s club Wolves took to their official website to make the […]

