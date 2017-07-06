Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme diagnosed with Acute Leukaemia
Super Eagles and Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia. The tragic news was disclosed to the 31-year-old after he returned abnormal blood tests during pre-season training with the Championship club and was diagnosed with leukaemia after a further medical investigation. Carl’s club Wolves took to their official website to make the […]
The post Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme diagnosed with Acute Leukaemia appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
