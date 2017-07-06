Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme diagnosed with acute leukemia

Super Eagles and Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia, his club said on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that Wolves can today reveal that Carl Ikeme has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia”, Wolves said in a statement ion its website.

The 31-year-old Nigerian international goalkeeper returned some abnormal blood tests during his pre-season testing, and a further medical investigation has revealed he is suffering from leukaemia.

The club said the goalie will start an immediate course of chemotherapy as he begins a lengthy battle against the disease.

“It would be an understatement to say that everyone at Wolves has been shocked and saddened to hear the news of Carl’s diagnosis,” said Wolves’ Managing Director Laurie Dalrymple.

