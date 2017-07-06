Super Eagles Goalkeeper Diagnosed With Acute Leukemia

Nigerian Super Eagles goalkeeper and Wolverhampton Wanderers player, Carl Ikeme has been diagnosed with a terminal disease. The goalkeeper was reported to be battling leukemia following a blood test which was run on him during the pre-season training testing. The club, Wolvehampton Wanderers, confirmed the medical condition of the Nigerian goalkeeper in a statement released…

