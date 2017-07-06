Pages Navigation Menu

Super Eagles Goalkeeper Diagnosed With Acute Leukemia

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigerian Super Eagles goalkeeper and Wolverhampton Wanderers player, Carl Ikeme has been diagnosed with a terminal disease. The goalkeeper was reported to be battling leukemia following a blood test which was run on him during the pre-season training testing. The club, Wolvehampton Wanderers, confirmed the medical condition of the Nigerian goalkeeper in a statement released…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

