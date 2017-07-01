Pages Navigation Menu

Super Eagles players storm Ahmed Musa’s traditional wedding (Photos)

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Super Eagles player Ahmed Musa married his new wife Juliet Ejue traditionally on Saturday, July 1, in Idum Mbube community in Ogoja, Cross Rivers state. Despite the divorce saga from his first wife which was messy, some of his colleagues flew into the country to witness his traditional marriage to his new wife. Among the …

