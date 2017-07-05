Super Eagles Striker Emmanuel Emenike Joins Olympiacos On A 2yr Contract (Photos)

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike has joined Greek champions Olympiacos on a two-year deal from Turkish club Fenerbahce

Emenike who spent five years at Fenerbahce joinedOlympiacos for a reported fee of €2.5m.

The 30-year-old is expected to join up with the rest of his teammates in Belgium where they will take on Mechelen and Lokeren next week in club friendlies ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking after his signing,he said….

“I want to let our fans know that I am here to play and give my best for the club”.

“I will always give my best when I am on the pitch; for the club and its fans!”