Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Super Eagles Striker Emmanuel Emenike Joins Olympiacos On A 2yr Contract (Photos)

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike has joined Greek champions Olympiacos on a two-year deal from Turkish club Fenerbahce

Emenike who spent five years at Fenerbahce joinedOlympiacos for a reported fee of €2.5m.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The 30-year-old is expected to join up with the rest of his teammates in Belgium where they will take on Mechelen and Lokeren next week in club friendlies ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking after his signing,he said….

“I want to let our fans know that I am here to play and give my best for the club”.

“I will always give my best when I am on the pitch; for the club and its fans!”

The post Super Eagles Striker Emmanuel Emenike Joins Olympiacos On A 2yr Contract (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.