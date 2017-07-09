Pages Navigation Menu

Super Falcons’ Asisat Oshoala scores 7th goal as Dalian move Top of Table

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala‘s 7th goal of the season in all competition helped her club Dalian move top of the Chinese Super League with 16 points.  She was on top form on Saturday and ended the match registering her name on both the score and assist sheets in the 5-0 win over Beijing.  The striker showed energy and predatory instincts […]

