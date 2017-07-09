Super Falcons’ Asisat Oshoala scores 7th goal as Dalian move Top of Table

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala‘s 7th goal of the season in all competition helped her club Dalian move top of the Chinese Super League with 16 points. She was on top form on Saturday and ended the match registering her name on both the score and assist sheets in the 5-0 win over Beijing. The striker showed energy and predatory instincts […]

The post Super Falcons’ Asisat Oshoala scores 7th goal as Dalian move Top of Table appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

