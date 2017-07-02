Pages Navigation Menu

Super Sweet Surprise! She Planned her Own Proposal & Had Absolutely NO Idea | WATCH

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

BellaNaija Weddings is constantly on the hunt for the most beautiful love stories, thoughtful proposals and lovely weddings! Vlogger Naturally Elite shared her proposal story and we absolutely loved it! She is “difficult to trick” so she always felt she would be able to guess when her boyfriend (now fiancé) was set to propose but […]

