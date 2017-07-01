Suspected Badoo gang member set ablaze in Ikorodu

Residents of an estate in Ikorodu on Friday lynched a suspected member of a bad gang popularly known as Badoo on the Ikorodu- Mile 12 Express road.

Mr Adewale Adejumo, Head security, Igbo-Oluwo Estate said that the suspect was arrested at Unity Close inside the estate around 6:30 am with black oil all over his body and stone on his hand.

Several other gang members, who were seen together, however, ran away.

According to Adejumo, the suspect was to be handed over to a nearby police station, but angry residents set him on fire.

“We saw them very early in the morning moving around the estate naked with black oil all over their bodies.

“On seeing us, they started running and we chased them and caught one of them with oil on his body and stone in his hand. We kept him till morning to hand him over to the police.

“When the residents saw him, they were angry and forcefully took him from us, put tyre on him and set him on fire,” Adejumo.

Mr Sanni Ibrahim, Senior officer, Lagos State Neighbourhood Watch, Ikorodu West said that they received a distress call that some Badoo gang members were in operation in Igbo-Oluwo Estate.

Sanni said that he mobilised some of his members and they moved into the estate around 7:00 am to forestall break down of law and order and curtail the activities of the gang.

Mr Segun Adebayo, resident of Igbo-Oluwo Estate said it was the third time, the Badoo gang would attempt to attack residents, but were repelled by the efforts of the residents and internal security officers.

NAN reports that some police officers and members of the Neighbourhood watch later came to the scene.

Badoo gangs have of recent been terrorizing residents of Ikorodu and are largely involved in killing and smashing their victim’s head with a grinding stone and collecting the blood for rituals.

