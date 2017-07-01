Suspected Badoo gang member set ablaze in Ikorodu

Residents of an estate in Ikorodu on Friday lynched a suspected member of a bad gang popularly known as Badoo on the Ikorodu- Mile 12 Express road. Mr Adewale Adejumo, Head security, Igbo-Oluwo Estate said that the suspect was arrested at Unity Close inside the estate around 6:30 am with black oil all over his body […]

