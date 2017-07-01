Pages Navigation Menu

Suspected Badoo gang member set ablaze in Ikorodu

Posted on Jul 1, 2017

Residents of  an estate in Ikorodu on Friday lynched  a suspected  member of a bad gang popularly known as Badoo on the Ikorodu- Mile 12  Express road. Mr Adewale Adejumo, Head security, Igbo-Oluwo Estate said that the suspect was arrested at Unity Close inside the estate around 6:30 am with black oil all over his body […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

