Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suspected Badoo member burnt in Sagamu – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Suspected Badoo member burnt in Sagamu
Pulse Nigeria
The suspected ritualist was nabbed at Magbo, Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State before the irate mob set him ablaze. Published: 30 minutes ago , Refreshed: 26 minutes ago; Gbenga Bada. Print; eMail · play …
Metro Angry Mob Lynch Suspected Badoo Cult Member in Ogun StateNigerian Bulletin
Mob kill Badoo suspect in Ogun, set corpse ablazeThe Nation Newspaper
Mob sets ablaze suspected Badoo member in OgunNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
TheNewsGuru
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.