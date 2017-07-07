Pages Navigation Menu

Suspected Kidnappers, Gunrunners Arrested By DSS (See Photos)

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested two suspects for kidnapping and gunrunning in Kaduna State, North West Nigeria.

The DSS said in a statement that the suspects -Rabiu Sani, 27; and Abubakar Sani, 30- were arrested along the Zaria-Funtua Road in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

See photos of suspects below:

The suspected kidnappers and gunrunners
Rabiu Sani
Abubakar Sani
Arm, empty magazines and ammunition recovered from the suspects

