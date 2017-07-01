Suspected Killers Of Akwa Ibom Scribe arrested by Police

Eight persons suspected to be the killers of the late Ukanafun Local Government Council Secretary, Mr Ime Atakpa have been arrested by the Akwa Ibom Police Command. This was confirmed by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Donald Awunah, made this known to newsmen in Uyo on Saturday. Awunah disclosed that all the …

The post Suspected Killers Of Akwa Ibom Scribe arrested by Police appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

