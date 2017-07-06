SWAN appeals for financial support for Bekom family

By Jude Opara, Abuja

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has commenced an appeal for financial and material support for members of the family of Eddie Bekom, its Vice-President (South-South), who were involved in a gas explosion.

The incident occurred at the Bekom family home in an estate in Ikom, Cross River State on July 1 and there is now an urgent need of about N10 million for treatment and rehabilitation.

The explosion severely burnt Eddie, his wife and his four children, and they were first treated at a hospital in Ikom before further treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in Abakaliki where they are still receiving treatment for second degree burns.

Medical Director of the FMC, Dr. Gabriel Okorie told journalists that his hospital is capable of handling the situation provided there is adequate fund to buy the necessary materials to treat them.

According to Dr. Okorie, due to the severity of the burn, each of the patients will need between the sum of N1.5 million to N2 million for the treatment.

He therefore, called on the government, both at the federal and state levels to immediately take over the matter because it is apparently beyond the scope of the Bekoms and their associates.

“I want to call on the government to take over this treatment like what is obtainable in other countries. In cases like this, it is the government that picks the bill because the severity is beyond what the affected family can carry.”

Unfortunately, one of the Bekom’s children has now died as a result of the severe burns, and probably due to the problem of finance, going by the fact that about N10 million is now needed for not only the operation but rehabilitation for them all.

SWAN has in a press statement signed by the general secretary, Olawale Alabi called on well meaning Nigerians and all lovers of sports to come to the financial support of the Bekom family to raise the sum of N10 million.

The post SWAN appeals for financial support for Bekom family appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

