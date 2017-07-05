Swansea City Striker Borja Baston Joins Malaga On Season Long Loan

Swansea City have confirmed that striker Borja Baston has signed for Malaga on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old has endured a difficult time since arriving in Wales for a club record fee of £15.5m from Atletico Madrid last summer, scoring only once.

The Spaniard almost left Swansea in January to join Villarreal on loan, but a deal collapsed during the final stages of talks.

Malaga, who finished 11th in La Liga last season, wanted a replacement for Sandro Ramirez who has joined Everton.

Borja made 18 Premier League appearances in the 2016/17 season, just four of which were starts and featured twice in the cups.

His one Swans goal came in the 3-2 defeat at Arsenal last October.

Baston’s move to Malaga will see him join on loan for the season, but there is also the option for him to join them permanently for £10.5m next summer.

The post Swansea City Striker Borja Baston Joins Malaga On Season Long Loan appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

