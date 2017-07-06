Swansea Complete Signing Of Roque Mesa For £11million From Las Palmas

Swansea have signed midfielder Roque Mesa from Las Palmas for £11million.

The midfielder has penned a four-year contract with the Swans after completing his medical this morning.

Roque Mesa, 28, becomes Swansea boss Paul Clement’s third summer signing following Dutch goalkeeper Erwin Mulder and England Under-21 striker Tammy Abraham, signed on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Mesa becomes the third most expensive signing in Swansea’s history after Borja Baston (£15.5m) and Wilfried Bony (£12m).

His pass-completion rate of 91.4 per cent was ranked as the fourth highest in LaLiga last season and Clement knew of Mesa’s ability from his time working as Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant at Real Madrid between 2013 and 2015.

An English lesson with a twist… pic.twitter.com/wc7WsGcnHc — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 6, 2017

I’m very happy to be here. It’s a new challenge and a new adventure,” Roque Mesa told Swansea’s official website.

“The manager knows me, he knows how I play and what I can contribute to the team. I’ll try to make the team play.

“I know he’s like Ancelotti — he likes to play and wants to create a different Premier League team which likes to play. The manager is a person who knows how to play and that’s something I really like.”

The post Swansea Complete Signing Of Roque Mesa For £11million From Las Palmas appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

