Swiss court upholds Platini’s FIFA ban

Switzerland’s highest court on Thursday rejected former European football boss, Michel Platini’s bid to overturn his four-year ban from the sport over ethics violations, the court said on Thursday.

The Swiss Federal Court confirmed a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling last year that upheld Platini’s ban, Reuters reported.

It was a decision stemming from a 2 million Swiss francs ($2.08 million) payment the former French football great received from FIFA in 2011.

Platini, who has denied wrongdoing, was banned from football along with Sepp Blatter, the former FIFA president, who approved the payment.

