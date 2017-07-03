Syrian army announces ceasefire in south of country until Thursday

The Syrian army has announced a unilateral ceasefire to last until Thursday in the southern parts of Syria, state media reported on Monday. The truce, announced in an army statement, began on Sunday in the southern areas of Deraa, Queintra and al-Sweida and will remain in effect until midnight Thursday to support the peace process…

The post Syrian army announces ceasefire in south of country until Thursday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

