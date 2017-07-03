Pages Navigation Menu

Syrian army announces ceasefire in south of country until Thursday

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The Syrian army has announced a unilateral ceasefire to last until Thursday in the southern parts of Syria, state media reported on Monday. The truce, announced in an army statement, began on Sunday in the southern areas of Deraa, Queintra and al-Sweida and will remain in effect until midnight Thursday to support the peace process…

