Syrian army announces ceasefire in south of country until Thursday
The Syrian army has announced a unilateral ceasefire to last until Thursday in the southern parts of Syria, state media reported on Monday. The truce, announced in an army statement, began on Sunday in the southern areas of Deraa, Queintra and al-Sweida and will remain in effect until midnight Thursday to support the peace process…
The post Syrian army announces ceasefire in south of country until Thursday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!