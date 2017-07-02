Tackling Nigeria's Unemployment Crisis

THISDAY Newspapers

The increasing rate of unemployment continues to be a source of concern for the country. The effect of the high level of joblessness has been seen in the upsurge in crime and other social vices, such as youth restiveness in almost every part of Nigeria.

'Tackling youth unemployment requires strong public, private collaboration' BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)



all 2 news articles »